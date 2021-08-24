A man is battling for his life after a fellow man shot him and his sibling while separating a fight at Afigya Kwabre.

The suspect, 20-year-old Lulu (K Foli), is said to have directed his anger at the siblings after they unsuccessfully tried to prevent him from engaging in a scuffle.

According to Kwadwo Annor, a victim, who survived the gun attack, his brother, Christian, witnessed the fight which broke out after a passerby cautioned a group of men to quit smoking and playing bet games.

Displeased by the caution, the men descended on the passerby, and that was what Christian was intervening which led to the gun attack.

It is alleged that Christian slapped the suspect, and in retaliation, he, together with thugs stormed the former’s home.

After slashing some persons with a machete, suspect Lulu is said to have aimed and shot the brothers.

Mr Annor was shot in the arm, while Christian was hit in his head.

Sub-chief of the area, speaking to Adom News, disclosed that the suspect is known for notoriety and issuing threats to residents.

He explained that suspect Lulu had once allegedly threatened an Assemblyman during traditional council meeting and also rained insults on a church group.

Meanwhile, Christian is currently battling for his life as doctors say the bullet hit a sensitive part of his head. He is under monitoring to ascertain when he will be ready for a surgery.