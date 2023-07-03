The Safohene of Amosima community in the Abura Asebe Kwamankese in the Central Region, Kweku Apagya, has been apprehended by the Amosima police over a shooting incident which happened during the coronation of a sub-chief.

Safohene Apagya shot his niece in the leg and caused other critical injuries to other patrons.

According to reports, he was engaging in the customary act of firing gunshots during the event, as per tradition. However, the stray bullet hit his niece in the leg, causing severe damages.

During questioning, the suspect who admitted to shooting sporadically into the air, said he was unaware of how the incident occurred.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman known as Maame, was swiftly transported to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and is currently in custody at the Amosima Police station.

Police have assured further investigations into the matter to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that appropriate legal action is taken.

SEE ALSO