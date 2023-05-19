Sporadic gunshots last night at Yong Dakpemyili over aged chieftaincy disturbances in the community injured two people.

The chieftaincy issues in Yong Dakpemyili Community in the Tamale Metropolis which date years back have claimed many lives and rendered multiple homeless.

Many residents in the city are worried about the situation but the authorities are yet to find solution to the problem.

The issue regenerated on Thursday evening when a section of chiefs tried to launch a newly designed symbol of authority for his palace.

He was, however, sabotaged by some people who attempted to use violence to stop the launching process, hence the shooting.

Speaking to Adom News, the Assembly man for the area, Abdul-Wahab Dawuda, disclosed most of the community members fled the community for their lives.

