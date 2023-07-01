Concerned residents of Maase-Atimatim in the Ashanti region are pleading with the government to rehabilitate the falling classroom structure of the Maase-Atimatim Basic School.

The dilapidated school structure has been described as a death trap for pupils and teachers.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s Kuro Yo Mu Nsem show, Assistant Headmaster of the school, Felix Asamoah, noted the school has seen no repairs and maintenance since it was built in 1948.

The roofing is rusty and leaks, while the open doors offer space for hoodlums to serve as abodes.

According to Mr Asamoah, they have sent letters to the government and other personalities for help, but there is no support in sight.

“Since we know that the Ministry of Education has GETFUND, we have sent letters to them several times to help us curb this problem but we are still waiting,” he said.

They are looking up to the latest promise by the Afigya Kwabre District Chief Executive, Christian Adu Poku, to come through with an intervention.

The community has, however, been encouraged to engage and lobby personalities and institutions to provide building items for the rehabilitation of the school structure.