Budding gospel musician, MP Nation, has opened up for the first time on the circumstances leading to him becoming physically challenged.

The musician, who has lost his right arm from his elbow, revealed he was born physically fit but his life took a sharp turn just by him being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

According to him, he was heading home after 6th March parade when he was hit twice, in the arm and leg, by a stray bullet.

MP Nation recounted that the rifle was being handled by a traditional leader as part of customs for a funeral, but the gun was cocked and the trigger was accidently pulled, causing the gun to go off in his direction.

“I was just passing by with my friend and the man was shooting at the funeral grounds. But the gun was not responding so he had to step out to the roadside to cork the gun. I don’t know how his hand located the trigger all of a sudden,” he recounted.

MP Nation continued that the incident happened in a flash, and the last thing he remembered at that point was screaming on top of his voice.

According to him, the bullet blew off his hand instantly, and he woke up in the hospital with an amputated arm.

He added that he spent four months in the hospital before he was discharged.

MP Nation is, however, grateful to God that he did not lose his life in the unfortunate incident.

He revealed initially he struggled to accept reality of being disabled, but currently, his sorrow has turned into his testimony.

MP Nation rose to fame after a powerful ministration went viral, as well as his striking resemblance with gospel musician Brother Sammy.