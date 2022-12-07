Parliament’s Appointments Committee has approved the nomination of two out of four Justices President Nana Akufo-Addo nominated to the Supreme Court.

The approved nominees are Justices Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Samuel Adibu Asiedu both of the Court of Appeal.

This was contained in a 26-page report signed by the Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei Owusu.

The Report was, however, silent on the remaining two; Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.

It is unclear what may have occasioned the decision to recommend two out of the four who appeared before the Committee for vetting.

The President on 26 July 2022, in pursuit of Article 144 (2) nominated the four to be considered for the appointment to the bench of the Apex court.

There were petitions questioning Ernest Yao Gaewu’a appointment due to his association with the NPP.

Justice Gaewu was the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ho Central and Ho West in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

He, however, told the committee during his meeting he has resigned and is no longer a member of the NPP.

The report is, however, yet to be admitted by the House for the necessary consideration.

But a committee member and Asawase MP, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has hinted that the Majority of members were against the two nominees.