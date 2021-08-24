Former Minister for the Special Development Initiative now Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson, says she pats herself on the back over her achievements.

Though she says she still misses the outfit because she has unfinished business, she is confident she did a good job while serving in the portfolio.

She made the disclosure on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Tuesday as she touts her achievements.

“I beat my chest for the good work I did at the Special Initiative and Development ministry. I had a good time there with a lot of achievements. I really worked and I pat myself on the back,” she said.

Detailing some of their achievements, Madam Koomson noted: “We finished about 42 of the one District one Warehouse projects out of 50 across the country. The one village one dam was another project people were satisfied with and even requesting for more.”

One thing she described as her greatest achievement was the one ambulance per constituency nationwide.

“I hold my head up high when I see the ambulances in town. For all the ambulances too, we bought spare parts that can last for about two years so everything was well catered for,” she touted.

The ministry was set up in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term to formulate and coordinate policies, plans and programmes for the implementation of governments’ priority initiatives and constituency-specific projects.

This was under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) through the three Development Authorities.

Through IPEP, each of the 275 constituencies has been allocated the cedis equivalent of USD $1 Million to finance priority infrastructural projects.

However, the ministry was scrapped in the second term with Mrs Koomson who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East re-assigned.