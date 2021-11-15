Veteran Ghanaian journalist, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has been honoured at the 2021 Women in Entrepreneurship-Ghana (WIEG) Awards.

The colourful ceremony took place at the Accra Tourist Information Centre on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Media Personality, Stacy Amoateng, Esther Addo of Estaron Balloons, Ambassador Nancy and the first-ever Diaspora Ambassador in the world were also honoured on the night.

The event, which was the maiden edition, sought to showcase women-owned enterprises and celebrate women entrepreneurs from conceivable industries, and in the process shine a national light on their hard work and efforts to improve lives in Ghana.

Since its inception, over 5,000 women entrepreneurs have actively participated and benefited from its initiative, generating incomes, creating jobs and for many, translating passion into viable businesses.

WIEG also organises seminars, workshops and training programmes for starters, entrepreneurs, and business owners who want to take their business to the next level.