Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Kwabena Tahir (KT) Hammond, has revealed he has never liked Asamoah Gyan after he reported him to former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The tough-talking MP said Gyan wanted Mr Kufuor to punish him after he criticized the Black Stars for their poor performance during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nation [AFCON] hosted here in Ghana.

KT Hammond

“During the 2008 AFCON, Asamoah Gyan reported me to President Kufuor that I’ve made a statement to the effect that they were messing with our hearts so Mr Kufuor should do whatever was in his power to punish me or something,” he said on the floor of Parliament.

“I wasn’t there, but you know even walls have ears. So those who were there came and told me, ‘Asamoah Gyan has reported you to the President’,” he said. Somehow, however, the President did not take any action against him.

“[Obviously] the President had got so many national matters on his mind. I’m sure this one escaped him. So I waited for his call, but the call never came. So I’ve never been happy with him.

Mr. Hammond has been one of the biggest critics of the Black Stars following their disappointing group-stage exit from the 2021 AFCON.

Meanwhile, Milovan Rajevac has since been dismissed, with the Ghana Football Association currently in the process of appointing a new Black Stars coach.

Gyan, meanwhile, remains the country’s top goalscorer with 51 goals.