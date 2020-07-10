Five officers of the Ghana Immigration Service at Aflao Sector Command in the Volta region have been interdicted.

The officers are said to have facilitated illegal entry of some foreign nationals into the country.

The officers are Assistant Inspectors Isaac Ahiafor Agbeyenyega and Sarah Adubea, ICOs Juliana Anning and Jennifer Owusu-Ansah as well as R.O Joyce Nketia.

This action, a statement from the Ghana Immigration Service said, is in contravention of Section 52(1) of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

“While on interdiction, you would be entitled to two-thirds (2/3) of your salary,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement:



