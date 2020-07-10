Three students of Wesley High Senior High School (SHS) in the Asante Akim Central Municipality in the Ashanti region have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the Municipal Director of Education for Asante Akim Central, Mrs Patricia Sarpong, during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a three-unit classroom block for five basic schools in the area by the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi.

In addition to the construction of the three-unit classroom block is the construction of an ultra-modern water project with solar panels at Abosomtweagya in the same municipality.

Speaking to Adom News, Mrs Sarpong said the three female students have fully recovered from the disease and are back on campus to continue with their preparations for the upcoming West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

Speaking further, she disagreed with calls by the Minority Caucus in Parliament for the closure of SHSs on the back of some recorded cases of Covid-19 in some second-cycle institutions in the country.

To her, the final year students are left with just three weeks to sit for and complete their final exam, hence, should be allowed to do so.

Mr Anyimadu-Antwi, who also spoke to Adom News, sided with Mrs Sarpong noting that, the calls for the government to close down SHSs are uncalled for and that “the disease had come to stay with us and as such we only need to obey the safety protocols to protect ourselves from the virus.”



