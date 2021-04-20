The Management of the popular rest stop on the Accra-Kumasi highway, Linda Dor Rest Stop, has confirmed a raid on a VIP bus at their premises over the weekend.

The Management said the theft of items is in spite of thorough security measures it has put in place at the facility including the presence of CCTV cameras.

Speaking in an interview with Adomonline.com, the Marketing and Events Manager of Linda Dor, Emmanuel Oduro Boakye, said securing the items of patrons at the stop must be a shared responsibility between them and drivers.

He said the Management of facility, on countless occasions, have warned drivers to lock their buses once passengers alight at the rest stop.

In spite of the warnings, Mr Oduro Boakye said some drivers continue to defy their advice, leading to incidences such as what happened recently.

CCTV and preliminary findings

Mr Boakye has explained that even though CCTV cameras are available at the facility, they can hardly capture thefts that occur inside buses that stop at the facility.

He said their preliminary interrogation with the driver, Emmanuel Owusu, revealed that two passengers were left in the bus while the others alighted.

But, the second person who sat on seat number 27 was nowhere to be found when the occupants returned after the raid.

Mr Boakye, has pledged that the facility will support in anyway possible to resolve the matter.

Fake ‘robbery’ news and effect on business

Mr Boakye has disclosed that the incident has put the facility in a bad light, adding that it may affect their operations considering the reactions coming in.

He attributed the public apprehensions to some people claiming that what happened was a robbery incidence.

“Some people describing this as a robbery incident has really affected us,” he said.

Background

There was a raid of a VIP bus at the rest stop when passengers had alighted from the bus to engage in ‘convenience activities’.

However, they returned to the bus in a few minutes to realise that their belongings had been made away with.

Reports suggest the bus with registration number AC 1403-20 being driven by one Emmanuel Owusu was travelling from Accra to Yendi when the incident occurred on Saturday.

Not even a frantic search for the items by police was enough to give the stranded passengers any hope as the thieves made away with their valuables.

They made away with expensive items including laptops, bags, and several other personal belongings of the passengers.