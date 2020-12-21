About 34 passengers onboard a VIP bus with registration number GT 4159 have escaped death after the vehicle caught fire.

The incident occurred around 8:30 am on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Yeji in the Bono East region.

Some passengers who spoke in an interview with Adom News the fire started after they saw smoke coming from the back.

“We drew the driver’s attention and asked that we start packing out our belongings but the bus exploded in the spur of the moment.

“All attempts to quench it with an extinguisher which was in the car proved futile,” one of the passengers narrated.

The damaged bus.

The Pru West Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Frederick Ndela and his team has been to the scene to examine the extent of damage.

He tells Adom News a call was placed to the Yeji fire service but they did not respond on time.

However, damage had already been caused when the Atebubu personnel came to the scene.

Watch the video attached above: