A terrifying scene unfolded on the Accra-Kumasi highway as an intercity bus burst into flames.

The incident occurred when the bus suddenly experienced mechanical faults, triggering panic among the passengers.

Eyewitnesses reported that, the bus driver, upon noticing smoke emanating from the vehicle, acted swiftly and brought the bus to a halt at the side of the road.

All passengers were safely evacuated from the bus before the flames engulfed it entirely.

However, despite the prompt response, the fire rapidly intensified, consuming the entire bus within minutes.

In spite of the frantic efforts from onlookers, not much was done to salvage the situation.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or injuries.