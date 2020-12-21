Event and music promoter, Bright Dwomoh has adjudged the Best Promoter of the Year at the maiden edition of the 2020 Ashanti Region Music Awards.

The CEO of Ghanasongs took away the plaque that honoured him for promoting songs better than many others in the Garden City.

After winning the award, Mr Dwomoh thanked his fans for pushing him to accomplish such a milestone.

Meanwhile, the maiden edition of the Ashanti Region Music Awards Festival (ARMA) came off at the CCB Auditorium, KNUST on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

The event, organized by 3D Event Management seeks to acknowledge, reward and support hardworking as well as deserving musicians and other major industry players from the Ashanti Region in collaboration with the regional branch of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

It was attended by musicians, stakeholders and lovers of music with stars such as Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame among others were also honoured for their role in music promotion in the region.