A man, said to be in his mid-30s, has reportedly been beaten to death for attempting to steal a Grand Bird bus at Asafo in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.

The incident is said to have occurred on the dawn of Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The deceased, according to reports, entered the terminal of V.I.P Transport Company at about 4:00am, started the bus in question and attempted driving off with the Grand Bird bus with registration number GE 2304-10.

The driver’s assistant, upon taking notice, pursued the suspect in a tricycle with the help of some members of the public.

The deceased at a point decided to ditch the moving bus but was apprehended by the mob who subjected him to severe beatings.

The abandoned bus, which was still motion, is reported to have damaged a car around the area before coming to a halt.

The body of the deceased, who died as a result of the mob action, has since been conveyed to a morgue for preservation and investigation by the police at Asokwa.