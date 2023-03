A dying passenger has reportedly been thrown out of a commercial vehicle at Akyem Apedwa junction stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

The passenger, identified as Henry Owusu Agyemang Ankobea in his 40s, was believed to be travelling from Asante Bekwai to Accra.

He was allegedly removed from the vehicle he was aboard after his health condition worsened and was gasping for breath.

The visibly dying gentleman was aided by an eyewitness to cross the road in a desperate search of a good Samaritan to help him get emergency medical intervention but suddenly fainted.

Unfortunately, the passersby and hawkers along the road were afraid to get closer to him for fear of incrimination.

No.42810 Detective Sargeant Bright Armah, a Police officer Stationed at Apedwa police station but on study leave came across the situation and rescued the dying passenger from the roadside to Apedwa Health Center. His blood sugar level was about 26 mmol/L.

He was immediately referred to the Kibi Government Hospital at about 8:30 pm.

Henry Owusu Agyeman

“About 4:30 pm, I came across a sick passenger who according to eyewitnesses was abandoned by a commercial vehicle he was aboard at Apedwa Junction. They assisted him to cross the road to the other side of the road but he fell on the ground dying the people around were afraid and helpless.

“So when I got there I hired a taxi and rushed him to Apedwa Health Center but he was referred to the Kibi Government Hospital in the evening around 8:00 pm. He had some Ghc300 in his pocket so I used part of it for medical expenses,” Detective Sargeant Armah told Starr News.

The police officer took the unlocked Samsung Galaxy 9 mobile phone of the critically ill patient to search and call his relatives to inform them about the situation.

ALSO READ:

“So I called the family members, I called one man who gave his identity as a Military officer and said the man was his cousin.

“Unfortunately, the man died at dawn before the arrival of the family members the next morning and the body was deposited at the Kibi mortuary,” the Police officer said.

The deceased family members arrived at the hospital in a Landcruiser Vehicle for the necessary arrangement to transport the body to Asante Bekwai.