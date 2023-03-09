The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman together with some Assembly Members are taking steps to sue the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) over the injustice they meted out to some residents in the Municipality on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Earnest Henry Norgbey has consulted a legal team to take up the matter which has currently attracted public attention.

The soldiers reportedly besieged Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra in the Greater Accra Region, and brutalised residents in the area.

The heavily armed soldiers numbering about 20 stormed the area Tuesday dawn and started attacking residents, preventing them from even stepping out of their homes.

They further went on rampage on the streets and prevented everyone from stepping out including workers.

The invasion of the soldiers comes after a 21-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces band in Sunyani in the Bono Region was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown attackers Saturday dawn.

The soldier, according to sources, was returning from his girlfriend’s house at Taifa and heading towards his residence at Zongo-Laka at Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Though he was carrying a laptop and other electronic gadgets the attackers made away with only his iPhone.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances under which the soldier was killed and are appealing for information from the public.

Prior to the conclusion of the police investigations, the MP for the area is meeting with the Assembly Members in the affected areas to engage the victims on how to sue the GAF.

The meeting is coming off today within the area.