The usual stop travellers make at Linda Dor Rest Stop at Bunso Junction off the Accra-Kumasi highway turned into a nightmare when passengers onboard a VIP bus had their items stolen.

Not even a frantic search for the items by police was enough to give the stranded passengers any hope as the thieves made away with their valuables.

Reports suggest the bus with registration number AC 1403-20 being driven by one Emmanuel Owusu was travelling from Accra to Yendi when the incident occurred.

Narrating the incident in an interview with Adom News, the passengers said they had alighted from the bus to engage in ‘convenience activities’.

However, they returned to the bus in a few minutes only to realise that their belongings had been bolted with.

They made away with expensive items including laptops, bags, and several other personal belongings of the passengers.

“I am travelling with a team and we were supposed to undertake a project in one of the villages in Yendi but now all our cameras and other equipment are gone. We need to go back to Accra because we cannot continue the trip without them,” a distraught passenger narrated.

The Linda Dor Police Commander, DSP Tetteh, who confirmed the news said a thorough search was conducted in the bus but nothing was found.

He however disclosed that police noticed one of the passengers had disappeared into thin hair but said they couldn’t confirm if he committed the crime.

Meanwhile, the General Manager for the transport service, VIP, Adakabre Frimpong-Manso, has assured they will get to the root of the matter.

Watch the video attached above: