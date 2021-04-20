Prince Charles Dedjoe, the businessman accused of beating his wife, resulting in her death, has been denied bail.

Prince Charles Dedjoe has been charged with the murder of his wife, Mrs Lilian Dedjoe.

The lead lawyer for the defendant, Nkrabea Effah Datteh, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail but his plea was dismissed for the second time running.

The 43-year-old woman met her death after allegedly slipping and falling off the stairs of her East Legon home.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge, said a statement from the accused suggested he was asleep when the incident occurred.