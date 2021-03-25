Luck run out on a thief at Sefwi Bibiani when he was caught red-handed burgling a resident’s room.

The 35-year-old Kojo Boadu was beaten to death for attempting to steal phones and flat screen television set at one of the estates.

The victim, one Daniel Attoah, told Adom News’ Augustine Boah he woke up abruptly to find the intruder in his room at about 3:26 am.

He said he was in his inner chamber when the front door made a noise and he saw the suspect sneaking through.

The shaken victim said he hid to see the intent of the suspect. He said the thief began collecting items in the room.

The home-owner said upon realising the thief was unharmed, he confronted him while raising an alarm.

Residents quickly came to his aid and the thief was not spared a beating that led to his death.

Some residents told Adom News, they were happy for killing the thief, explaining that the community had been a target of thieves but none has been caught.

A Unit Committee member, Listo Anniah Emmanuel, told Adom News efforts made to curb the rampant stealing and robbing in their community had proved futile.

Meanwhile, the thief’s corpse has been deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital morgue by the Police Command for further investigations.