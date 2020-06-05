The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given the green light to some disqualified aspirants to contest its parliamentary primaries slated for June 20, 2020.

Most of the candidates in Greater Accra, Western North and Ashanti regions seeking to contest their incumbent Members of Parliament were disqualified by the regional vetting committees.

But NEC, after listening to their appeals, declared them eligible to contest in the elections.

However, some of the decisions taken by the vetting committees were also upheld.

Below is the full list:

Greater Accra Region

NEC upheld the recommendations of the Vetting Committee in respect of all the aspiring candidates. The decision by the appeals committee to clear the opponent of Moses Anim in Trobu, Edward Addo, who was initially disqualified by the vetting committee was thus reversed

Western North

NEC reversed the decision of the Appeals Committee to disqualify former BOST CEO, Alfred Obeng in the Bibiani Constituency. He has therefore been reinstated as per the verdict of the vetting committee that initially cleared him

Western Region

NEC upheld all the decisions of the Vetting Committee

Northern Region

NEC approved the decision of the vetting committee to disqualify Emmanuel Kutin, the Security Analyst in the Saboba Constituency, but reversed the decision to disqualify Osman Mahama in the Saboba Constituency. So the Deputy Tourism Minister, Iddi Ziblim, will not go unopposed.

Ahafo Region

NEC upheld the decisions of the vetting committee for all the candidates

CENTRAL REGION

All the decisions of the Vetting Committee upheld, except that in respect of Evans Coleman of Agona West. So the gender minister will be contested by one other person, and not two.

BONO REGION

All decisions of the vetting committee upheld. The opponent of the health Minister disqualified in the Dormaa Central

EASTERN REGION

All the decisions of the vetting committee upheld by NEC

ASHANTI REGION

Samuel Binfo was cleared by NEC to contest in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency again KT Hammond

Kofi Nkansah Ofosu was cleared by NEC to contest in the Asante Akyem Central

Francis Kwabena Owusu Akya was disqualified in the Juabeng Contest. That is, decision of Appeals Committee upheld

Bekwai – Lawyer Amofa Agyemang was disqualified by NEC.

Asante Akyem North – Kwadwo Baah Agyemang cleared by NEC

Odotobiri – Lawyer Anthony Mmieh cleared by NEC, thus reversing appeals committee decision

Subin – JB Danquah cleared by NEC

Manso Nkwanta- Hon Grace Addo, the former MP disqualified by NEC

Kwadaso – Hilda Addo disqualified by NEC