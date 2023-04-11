Ghanaian female politicians, Obuobia Darko-Opoku and Victoria Lakshmi Hamah were spotted at the 70th birthday bash of the former Attorney General, Betty Mould-Iddrisu.

The female politicians graced the mini birthday brunch in stylish outfits.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku wore a round-neck cape dress and braided frontal hairstyle styled with beautiful earrings.

Victoria Hamah looked elegant in a white blazer and form-fitting dress and rocked an afro- hairstyle for the birthday party.

Below is the photo

Victoria Lakshmi Hamah and Obuobia Darko-Opoku slay in white outfits.