Actress, Jackie Appiah has created an interesting impression on the minds of netizens with her unconventional handbag at an event in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

At the ‘Taste of Sin’ movie premiere, the popular actress matched her ‘fringed’ all-white outfit with a skull-shaped clutch that couldn’t go unnoticed.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the actress held the gold-plated clutch, made with crystals, as she posed for the cameras.

While some were impressed with Jackie’s unique and daring fashion choice, others found it weird.

