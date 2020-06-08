Celebrity couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold, are the latest parents in town as they welcome their first child.

The baby girl was born on May 30, 2020 but was officially outdoored a week later, June 7.

The couple hinted of the pregnancy in a music video of one of Simi’s songs titled ‘Duduke’ which has gained major attention worldwide.

The song expressed the couple’s excitement as they promised to show love and care for their yet-to-be born baby.

Barely two years after their marriage, their bundle of joy they named Adejare Kosoko Deja has arrived and the parents have eulogised her on social media.

Posting a photo, which captured Adejare’s back and an elated Adekunle kissing the tiny hands of his daughter, they made their announcement.

Simi on the other hand explained the feeling is like “free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love.”