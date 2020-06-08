Former African footballer of the year, Abdul Karim Razak ‘the Golden Boy’, is upset he is never been offered any of the national team coaching jobs.

The 1978 Nations Cup winner, who has vast experience coaching on the continent, expressed his frustrations on Luv FM’s Kick Off sports show.

Coach Razak suggested he is not being considered for the coaching job because he has no backing of an official at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“People are overlooking me and I don’t understand. Maybe because I don’t have any Godfather at the GFA or I stay in Kumasi and they don’t see me so they think I’m dead,” he said.

“If you don’t have a Godfather they don’t consider you. Sometime ago they said I should bring my Curriculum Vitae (CV). I sent it twice but they didn’t mind me,” he said.

The only time he came close to a national team was when he was appointed to assist Italian Giuseppe Dosena, six-months to the expiration of the Italian’s contract.

Coach Razak, who had a good time with Kumasi Asante Kotoko as a player and coach, cannot fathom the neglect.

READ ALSO

“I remember the last time they put Kwesi [Appiah] there, I was one of those who sent my CV then someone from the FA told me, ‘coach I saw your CV and if we are going by CV you have no problem but you will not get the job’.”

He has won league titles with clubs like Dragons of Benin, Stade de Malian of Mali and Asante Kotoko as coach.

He is happy with those achievements.

“When we are talking about football I can be proud of myself as a player and as a coach where I’ve reached,” he said.

But for the embittered coach Razak, he will be fulfilled to lay hands on a national team as coach, especially with the grooming of players at the youth level.

“Even if you put me at the youth level bringing them up is not bad but nothing at all? This makes me upset,” he said.

He is now without a club after terminating his contract with Togolese side, Etoile Filante.