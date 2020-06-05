Some angry youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who resorted to cursing the leadership of their party over their decision to disqualify their prefered candidates have explained their actions.

Collins Offei, a polling station officer and member of the youth group that rained curses on the leadership of the party, said their action was due to the party leadership’s decision to disqualify two of the three parliamentary aspirants for the area.

He said they were livid because the leadership’s action came to them as a surprise, especially when all three candidates had successfully gone through vetting at the constituency and regional levels.

All three aspirants successfully went through vetting, both at the constituency and regional levels and were cleared to begin their campaigns but all of a sudden, we were informed that two of the aspirants had been disqualified, he said om Adom 106.3 FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show when he spoke to host, Chief Jerry Forson, on Friday.

According to him, the act was not in support of any of the disqualified parliamentary aspirants but to discourage the leadership of the party from carrying on with its plan to allow the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Ben Abdallah Banda to run uncontested.

Watch video of the curses below:

OTHER STORIES

We didn’t curse to support anyone, we didn’t single anyone out to support while cursing, all that we want is for the leadership of the party to stop scheming to disqualify the other two aspirants and making Mr Banda go unopposed, he said.

We want to be the ones that decided who will be our MP and not the party, he added.

Some leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) incurred the wrath of the youth of Offinso in the Ashanti region, after news of the party scheming to let the Member of Parliament for the area, Ben Abdallah Banda go unopposed.

The angry youth slaughtered a ram, poured libation and invoked dreaded deities including Antoa Nyama on the NPP leadership should they exclude the other two candidates from contesting.