A thief fell asleep in the middle of his operation after breaking into a TV presenter’s house in Tanzania.

East Africa Radio, ITV Zanzibar presenter, Farouk Karim, confirming the incident in an interview said the thief entered his compound by scaling the fence.

The journalist added that the thief stole shoes and clothes before setting his sights on the car’s power windows.

Farouk said he left home early in the morning for morning exercise only to receive a call that a thief was found at his home.

When he returned home, he found the thief sleeping in his car.

The suspect sleeping in the car

ALSO READ

Farouk said: “We found him deep asleep in the car with all he had stolen the previous night on his lap.”



The journalist said the thief was able to access the car as the doors were not locked. He then proceeded to steal the power window mechanism from the passenger’s side.

Police arrested him

I think as he tried removing the power window from the driver’s side that’s when he fell asleep,” Farouk said.

Farouk added that an angry mob gathered, ready for jungle justice, but he discouraged them from carrying out the act.

Farouk called law enforcement and when they arrived, the thief was still sleeping. They placed him in handcuffs after which they woke him up and took him to the police station together with the things he stole.

Farouk said: “We accompanied him to the police station as one would a bride on her wedding day. I think he fell asleep after getting contented with his loot.”

Reacting to claims that voodoo must have been involved in making the thief fall asleep on the job, Farouk gave credit to the power of prayer.

He said: “The easiest way to make a thief fall asleep is praying to God to protect you and your home.”