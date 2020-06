The sudden demise of Despite Media Group’s radio presenter and marketing person has put people in shock as no one anticipated his demise.

The popular MC Kwadwo Wiafe passed on after a short illness at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra.

Photos of the late Wiafe’s family have popped up on the internet amid tears in the eyes of many.

Mr Wiafe was married to Reeka Wemah and they had three children, two girls and a boy.

