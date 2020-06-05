Three Children have been burnt to death at Kalifonia a suburb of Bibiani in the Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region following a fire outbreak.

According to Mr Joseph Amehere, Commander of the Fire Service at the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal area, one Madam Monica came to their office and lodged a complaint that her house had been set ablaze.

Firefighters were immediately mobilized and went to the scene. After extinguishing the flames, they were told that three (3) children had been trapped in their bedroom but unfortunately when they managed to open the room they saw their lifeless bodies.

But a fire service officer who spoke to Starr News’ Kojo Ansah said the fire started from a Television set in the house and the woman left the children in a room to get help but when she returned the fire had exacerbated making it difficult to enter the room to rescue the children.

The fire officer added that the husband of the woman collapsed when he attempted to enter the room to rescue the children.

The children were between the ages of one to four years.

The Assemblyman for the area who is also a family member Mr Samuel Kwagreey on his part explained that the bodies of the children have been deposited at Bibiani government morgue and appealed to the family members.