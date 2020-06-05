President Akufo Addo will later today (Friday) commission the Tema Motorway interchange project.

There’s however, political controversy over who should take credit for the $57million project as the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has in a series of press conferences warned President Akufo-Addo against taking credit for a project initiated by Ex-President John Mahama.

According to the NDC, Ex-President John Mahama secured full funding for the project before being voted out of power.

“Let it be known that the current President only saw the completion of that project. Never anywhere did the NPP actually promise the project to anybody. So the President should do the right thing, the President must acknowledge the fact that the Tema Motorway Interchange is the baby of the NDC he just inherited the construction phase of it. Even if he installs a statue of himself at the Tema Motorway interchange it will not change history,” the Minority Spokesperson on Roads and Highways Kwame Agbodza stated.

The NDC has demanded that ex-President John Mahama be invited to the commissioning ceremony.