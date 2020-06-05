The Founder and Leader of Jesus Healing Prayer Camp at Kasoa Ofaakor Atopi Hill in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, Pastor Peter, has allegedly committed suicide days after his wife divorced him.

Local sources say the man of God committed the act on Wednesday night shortly after some church members went to visit him for prayers.

The news, according to eyewitness, has sent shockwaves down the spines of the community, especially members of his church.

Asafoakye of Awutu Ofaakor, Duah Quaye, commenting on the pastor’s demise said he suspcted it could be out of a heartbreak suffered when he caught his wife cheating on him, an act that had led to their divorce.

The deceased left behind two children.