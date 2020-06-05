Ghana’s entertainment industry has yet another reason to mourn as manager of missing artiste, Castro is reported dead.

The producer and entertainment pundit is reported to have died yesterday, June 4, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He died in the early hours of the morning after battling an undisclosed illness.

There were reports he was soliciting for funds from some entertainment stakeholders for treatment until his sudden demise.

A colleague, Kojo Apreko, who broke the news in an interview, revealed they had spoken a day before his demise and DJ Amess was optimistic he would be discharged soon.

ALSO READ

However, as fate would have it, he failed to return over causes Mr Apreku described as High Blood Pressure and knee problem that rendered him incapacitated.

“Just yesterday he told me from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital that his Blood Pressure had come down and he was hoping to come home soon only for me to get a call from his daughter that her father had passed on.

“I am still shocked because we were in constant communication and I was hoping he would get well soon,” he said.

DJ Amess was survived by three children.