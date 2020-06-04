Musicians the world over get their music inspirations from some of the weirdest places and KiDi is not different.

The talented musician, who has an impressive catalogue of songs to his credit, admits inspiration to churn out hit-after-hit songs sometimes comes from strange places.

“Inspiration hits in the weirdest places and the weirdest times…I may be doing the number two, I may be bathing, I may be in the middle of something,” he revealed during a review of his ‘Blue’ EP on 3FM.

When Mariam probed to find out what that “something” could be, he responded, “fun activities…extra curriculum activities.”

When the host pushed further and quizzed if he has been inspired to write a song or songs in the middle of making love, he responded in the affirmative.

“Oh yeah of course… ‘Freaky Lord’ [a song on the ‘Blue’ EP]…it wasn’t that song in particular but I’m saying, like, there’ve been songs where I’ve been in the middle of [making love]…and sometimes it hits.”

KiDi revealed that “that’s why I always have my voice recorder,” when making love.

Over the years, the Lynx Entertainment signee has had music inspirations from dreams but unfortunately, he has not been able to record any.

“One of the weirdest things is when you have a dream and in the dream, you hear a song and in the dream, you know this song is a hit song. When I’m hearing the song in the dream I want to wake up and record it quickly because I know I will forget…by the time you wake up the song is gone…I’ve had a song based on a dream…” he recounted.

KiDi’s latest project, ‘Blue’, released on May 8, has received a lot of praise for the song’s and quality of production.

The five-track EP is made of songs like ‘Say Cheese’, ‘One Man’, ‘End In Tears’, ‘Freaky Lord’, and ‘Next Time I See You’.