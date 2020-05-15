KiDi has taken to his Twitter handle to apologise for his comments about rapper Sarkodie in 2012, 2013 and 2014 on the platform.

According to him, when he made those posts, he did not realise how negatively it would affect the people he talked about.

“But life has taught me to always appreciate people’s hustle and never speak ill about someone else,” KiDi wrote in his apology.

The ‘Say Cheese‘ hitmaker has received backlash from Sarkodie’s fans after they dug up his old tweets about the rapper.

In 2012 when Sarkodie won the BET Awards KiDi wrote, “so Sarkodie won the BET Award last night…eeeiii we are dead!!!!”

In 2013, when R2Bees was nominated alongside Nigeria’s Ice Prince, 2Face Idibia, South Africa’s Toya Delazy, Donald and Uganda’s Goodlyfe Crew, KiDi was hoping the group would win.

MORE:

He said that would shut Sarkodie up about being the only Ghanaian artiste with a BET,but as fate will have it, they lost out.

The tweets were dug up by some people when KiDi was dealing with the aftermath of being sacked from a radio interview.

He received backlash from Sark natives who said he (KiDI) hated the rapper.

To the extent of discrediting sarkodie when he’s in a competition with foreigners? Like Mafikizolo should win over Sark? Is that the level of hatred? We clearly agree everyone has a favorite Nana, buh ‘Support your own’ is never preached when the topic is ‘Sarkodie’. — Gyiminati_PRO 🇬🇭🇳🇬🐦 (@Snitchy_) May 15, 2020

But, some insisted that he should not have apologised for having an opinion or a different taste in music.

So Sarknation didn’t see this tweet from Kidi ong? How can you say this guy hated Sarkodie?



Then you people should say some of us hate Sarkodie cos we troll and Praise him as well!

You people are just a delusional and confused fan base! pic.twitter.com/yXVWIG4t6Z — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi) May 15, 2020

You see why the apology be nonsense??? https://t.co/9jRMGolHLS — Bassit (@AZ_Bassit) May 15, 2020