Veteran gospel star Mary Ghansah has disclosed that doing music was the least on her career choices when growing up as a young lady.

According to her, she had rather wanted to become an air hostess and a nurse at a point, but she ended up doing music, something she had never wanted.

She disclosed this while speaking on Hitz FM with morning show host, Sammy Forson, on Wednesday.

“I wanted to be air hostess because I love to fly,” Mary, who celebrated her 61st birthday on Wednesday, indicated.

Currently one of the biggest celebrated names in Ghana’s music industry, Mary’s gospel career spans 40 years.

She is an ordained minister of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ, who is renowned for her gospel singing prowess and her prolific songwriting.

She is loved for her songs such as ‘Okokroko’, ‘Onyame Ndae’, ‘Agyenkwa Jesus’, ‘Onyame Ye Odo’, ‘Onipa Ben Neni’, ‘What A Friend’, ‘Onyame Se Ayeyi’, ‘You Are My Everything’, ‘Enkaa Ekyire’ , ‘Sweet Jesus’, among others.

“My parents thought I would be a doctor. Yeah, my father especially, he has so much interest in that. He wanted me to be a doctor,” she revealed.

“Like I said, music wasn’t something I wanted to do even though my uncle Pastor Anderson, who is mom’s brother, was a pre-composer… It looks like it (music) is in the family. So, one day I realised that I was being called to do what I originally didn’t want to do because if you are doing God’s work in our days is like they are poor,” she added.