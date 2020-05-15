Multiple award winning singer, Davido, has gotten the attention of many on social media by making some revelations about who broke his virginity.

When asked if Davido can still contact the person he lost his virginity to, the 27-year-old replied saying he cannot remember the lady that got him deflowered.

The music star also added that the person in question may no longer be in existence.

ALSO READ:

The father of three took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the question and answer he was asked on twitter. Davido, however, sarcastically blamed his official hypeman, Special Spesh, for his own forgetfulness.

In his words:

“Damn I can’t… the person fit be ghost now… chai Special Na your fault oo.”