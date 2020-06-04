Azumah Nelson has described Jerry John Rawlings as a prophet, saying he was the one who talked him out of joining the military.

Azumah Nelson has revealed that he wanted to let go of his boxing career at the initial stage when things seemed difficult and enter into the military.

It was former President Flight Lt. Jerry John Rawlings who encouraged the man who became the world’s undisputed boxing champion to persist and hope for better days to come.

“I liked the discipline in the military. As a disciplined person myself, I wanted to join them but J. J. Rawlings talked me out of it. He told me I had a gift as a boxer and encouraged me to pursue that,” he narrated.

READ ALSO

The professor of boxing made this revelation in an exclusive interview with Rev Erskine of Y FM.

He npted that the former president may have seen something in him which was more than serving in the military.

“I can say he is a prophet in my life. I became a world champion and have been appreciative of him ever since.”

Azumah Nelson would reign for over ten years as champion in the WBC featherweight and super featherweight division.