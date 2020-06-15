As she marks her 65th birthday, the Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor is urging women to be active in politics.

This, she explained, will ensure equitable distribution of the national cake if women are part of the decision-making process in the country.

Out of a total of 275 Members of Parliament in Ghana, there are only 37 females. Only two out of this number are at leadership positions; one each from the opposition National Democratic Congress and the governing New Patriotic Party.

This phenomenon, Madam Donkor said, is inimical to the growth of a nation that has more than 50 percent of its population being women.

Her aim for forming a political party, she said, is to encourage more women into politics to correct the injustice being done to women.

However, the presidential hopeful bemoaned the monetisation of politics as a dangerous phenomenon that puts women in a disadvantaged position.

Just like she did not allow her educational background to be a barrier, she urged women both educated and uneducated to join politics and contribute their quota to nation-building.