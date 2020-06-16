A dramatic video shows a man who claimed to be a pastor at Mountain of Fire Ministry clashing with pant-wearing ladies who he referred to as daughters of Jezebel who would not make it to heaven unless they repent.

A Nigerian lady with the handle @chi_derah on Twitter who happened to be one of the ladies the pastor rebuked narrated her experience on the social media platform.

“So I and my friend were walking to the market and this man kept harassing us in broad daylight, saying he’s a preacher and our sunshades won’t help us in hell. Mountain of Fire pastors hope y’all can find this person and act accordingly. Kindly tag relevant authorities please.”, she captioned the video.

The man of God identified as Davido Godspower from Mountain of Fire Ministry could be heard in the video rebuking @chi_derah and her friends, saying if they didn’t repent and change from their mode of dressing, they would go to hell.

As the ladies engaged in an exchange of words with him while filming the development, the pastor called them daughters of Jezebel.

