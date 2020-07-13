At age 58, veteran Nigerian actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has proven to his fans that everything is achievable once a person is filled with dedication and a burning passion to achieve his/her desires.

The celebrated movie veteran has just become the latest full-fledged barrister that will be joining the justice system just after passing his law school examination.

He recently took to his official page on photo-sharing app to partially give those following him a hint into his latest achievement.

The movie star simply shared a screenshot of a report noting that he had passed his law school exam.

In the caption, he said: “Thank you for your prayers and support. Congratulating me without knowing what and why. It’s called FRIENDSHIP. It’s called TRUST. It’s called CONFIDENCE. We keep it low and conservative till after the call.”

See his post below:

Giving fans a better grasp of his latest achievement, a friend of the actor on Facebook, identified as Chris Kehinde Nwandu, said:

“Join me in congratulating my brother and bosom friend, veteran actor KOK who just passed his Law School exams to qualify as a full-fledged Barrister at Law.”

Since the news broke fans have started congratulating the actor.