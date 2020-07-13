SM Boss, Shatta Wale, blessed his godson, Medikal with bundles of cash when he paid a visit to him in his home.

Clad in his motor vest, helmet and gloves, Shatta Wale drove his newly-acquired Polaris motorbike to visit his friend.

Disguising himself as a dispatch rider, he stylishly pulled up at the forecourt of Medikal’s abode and delivered an amount of GH¢ 10,000.00 for fuel expenses.

An elated Medikal took to his Instagram story to reveal the display of wealth he just benefited from.

Also, a few weeks ago, Shatta Wale made it rain showers of cash on some fans who mobbed him after an interview and at a shopping mall.