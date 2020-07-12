Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, managed to wear a straight face when he was gifted what fans described as a hilarious portrait.

The gift-handing ceremony took place at the first edition of ‘BHIM skills’, a free training workshop organised to equip Stonebwoy’s fans with entrepreneurial skills.

The portrait depicts Stonebwoy in a performance mood, but the framed image did not look pleasant in the eyes of netizens.

Stonebwoy, however, received the portrait with gratitude as he posed with the artist.

It would be recalled that actress Jackie Appiah also became a centre for mockery when a fan presented her with similar portrait.

She, however, did not hide her disappointment as a frown, which replaced her long-standing happiness with the fan, became evident.

See image and some trolls by netizens: