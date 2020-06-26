Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kwabena Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has subtly expressed anger after receiving a portrait a young artist presented to him.

The portrait captured an angry DKB with a stern look on his face as he donned a shirt and tie.

The comedian, taking to social media to share the portrait, described it as terrible, adding the image is not even happy with the painter.

Making reference to Jackie Appiah, who days ago also received a portrait which set tongues wagging, he quizzed if it was by force to draw people.

“You think Jackie Appiah is the only person to receive terrible portrait drawing? This guy kept drawing me even though my image was angry with him,” his post read.

Watch the photo below: