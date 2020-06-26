A fetish priest has been arrested by the Police for kidnapping and attempting to murder a young girl for rituals.

A terrifying video sighted on social media shows that the said ritualist might have charmed the little girl, rendering her motionless.

The ritualist was surrounded by police officers and some residents as he was forced to revive the young girl who was ready to be killed.

In the video posted on Instagram by nostorytv, the ritualist is seen jumping over the motionless girl several times amidst chants to revive her before she regained her consciousness.

After his incantation, the little girl screamed and woke up from a red carpet she had been laid on.

Watch Video below: