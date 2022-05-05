A native doctor has reportedly been confirmed dead while awaiting the delivery of human parts for ritual.

According to reports, police caught two men with a woman’s head and wrists.

Upon investigations, the suspects identified as Wasiu Omonose, 35 and Akanbi Ibrahim, 32 claimed the fetish priest asked them to bring them for sacrifice.

The police then led the suspects to the house of the native doctor only to be informed by his relatives that he had died.

“The herbalist was dead by the time operatives got to his house with the suspects for further investigation” the police said.