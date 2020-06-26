A PRISON officer harboured an escaped convict after falling in love with him, a court heard.

Chloe Jones, 30, let lag Philip King stay at the home she shared with her parents.

They met in 2016 at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool while he was doing 40 months for theft and burglary.

They kept in touch when he moved to HMP Sudbury, Derbys.

The lovers exchanged more than 3,000 text messages in less than two months, Liverpool crown court was told.

While King lived with Jones, he was accused of burglary and car theft.