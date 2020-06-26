A married woman, identified only as Maame, has confessed to how drug addiction has forced her into doing unimaginable things.

The mother-of-three revealed her drug addiction started from school when her friends pressured her into ‘disco living’ where she started doing drugs (weed and cocaine).

It continued for 15 years after she had dropped out of school and become a family woman and wedded into a reputable home.

However, for some personal reasons, her marriage crashed, forcing her to sell her symbol of commitment (ring) to purchase drugs when she was at her worst moment.

“I exchanged my ring for money some time back. I have spent it long ago on drugs and I have not even had the chance to go back for my ring. So let me just lie that it is missing because it might have even been melted for different jewelry,” she recounted.

She said her drug addiction made her ditch her home for a drug ghetto, sacked from work, and also lost the efficiency of her divine ability to foretell.

“I have the ability to foretell the future and when I tell people of my vision, they only rain insults at me. They say how can a ‘jonkey’ like me tell someone how to live their life? Their action is like scrapping a fresh wound,” she painfully said.

She also confessed her family, including her 24-year-old first child, has tried its best to help her overcome her addiction, but for fear of losing her health and mind, she always relapses.

She attributed her drug addiction to spiritual influence that can only be overcome with time and care of loved ones.

She confessed with adequate sponsorship, she was ready to avail herself for proper detox and rehab, in order to reconcile with her family.