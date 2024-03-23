Ghanaian comedian and actor, Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB has said people are giving chances to demonic spirits and witches to destroy their lives because they don’t take prophecies seriously.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s “On a More Serious Note,” the comedian spoke of how he would willingly listen to anyone who claims to foresee his future and would do the needful to prevent it from happening if it is a negative prophesy.

“People take prophecies for granted and it’s giving the witches advantage to operate and operate. See, let me tell you, I don’t care who you are, if you give me prophecy, or you tell me you’ve seen something about me, I’ll humble myself and listen, ‘okay, what am I supposed to do? Pray? I’ll pray if you give me direction, I’ll come and do it,” he said.

DKB made this statement while discussing Nigel Gaisie’s alleged prophecy on the late Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah.

He is of the opinion that the late Deputy Finance Minister could have avoided his death if his prophecy was given more attention.

DKB is of the view that the prophets or people who declare negative things about others try to help prevent it from happening by voicing out.

He urges everyone not to underestimate prophecies and do the needful when told of a coming event.

