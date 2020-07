Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, wore his money coat when purchasing the latest addition to his fleet of cars.

With three Range Rovers, Mercedes G-Wagon, Mercedes S-Class and a list of others to choose from, Shatta decided to divert attention.

His latest addition is a blue Polaris motorbike which he calls his ‘baby’.

MORE

He was captured in his home test-driving the bike, and the look on his face was that of satisfaction.

Watch video below: